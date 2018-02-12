Suspect in custody after stabbing at College Station: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 12:59PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 12, 2018 1:00PM EST
One man is in custody after a person was reportedly stabbed on the subway platform at College Station, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to the scene at around 12:40 p.m. and found one victim suffering from a serious stab wound, according to police.
Following a brief foot pursuit, police were able to track down and arrest a male suspect.
The age and gender of the victim has not yet been released.
The incident prompted the TTC to suspend subway service between Union and Eglinton stations for the police investigation.