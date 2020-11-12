Police say one suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in a plaza in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood this afternoon.

It happened shortly after noon in the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road.

Police say the victim sustained a stab wound to his stomach and has been transported to hospital.

Investigators have not released any information on his current condition.

One suspect was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact officers at 43 Division.