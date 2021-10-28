Suspect in custody after stabbing in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough.
Share:
Published Thursday, October 28, 2021 10:58PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 28, 2021 11:00PM EDT
Toronto police have arrested a suspect after three people were stabbed in Scarborough Thursday evening.
Police say they were called to a stabbing in the area of Newlands Avenue and Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East, shortly before 10 p.m.
Three female victims were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
The suspect fled the scene, police say, but was later located and taken into custody.