Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Brampton: police
One woman was sent to hospital following a stabbing in Brampton on Thursday morning.
Share:
Published Thursday, August 3, 2023 7:06AM EDT
One suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed in Brampton early Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
It happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a residence in the area of Vanderbrink Drive and Sugarcane Avenue, located near Torbram Road and Sandlewood Parkway East.
Police said a female victim suffered stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, paramedics told CP24.
One male suspect, who police said is known to the victim, was arrested shortly after the incident.