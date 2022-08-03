Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Scarborough
A police cruiser is seen at the scene of a stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Published Wednesday, August 3, 2022 10:32PM EDT
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.
The stabbing occurred in the area of Kingston and Dorset roads, west of McCowan Road, shortly after 9 p.m.
Toronto police said they arrived to locate a woman injured. She was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
It is unknown what led to the stabbing, but police said a suspect was taken into custody.