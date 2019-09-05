

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a suspect has been detained on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 36-year-old man near a Downsview-area gas station late on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9:12 p.m. for an assault call.

Investigators said a fuel truck crew at a gas station spotted a man bleeding profusely in a parkette adjacent to the gas station.

They called emergency crews and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another witness then reported spotting a man “covered in blood,” walking away from the scene.

He was taken into custody near William Craig Drive and Wilson Avenue.

Police have not yet said what charges he may be facing.

Earlier reports indicated more than one suspect took part in the assault.

The victim has not yet been identified.