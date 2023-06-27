A person is in police custody following a suspected homicide in Hamilton.

Investigators from the Hamilton Police Service said they received the call for a disturbance in an apartment building in the Durand neighbourhood, near Herkimer Street and Park Street South, around 5:10 p.m. on Monday.

When first responders arrived at the apartment building’s second-floor hallway, they located a woman without vital signs. She also had blunt force trauma to her head with severe bleeding.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say they suspect this incident may have been domestic in nature.

One person has been arrested. Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with further information on this incident to contact local authorities.