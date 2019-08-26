

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide at a residence in Oakville on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to an apartment building on Marine Drive in Oakville shortly after 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation between two males.

When they arrived on scene, a 74-year-old man was found with “obvious trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody at the home and police say they are not searching with any additional suspects.

Investigators say the deceased and the suspect knew one another but police would not elaborate.

Halton Regional Police’s homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Milton on Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers.