

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Police in London, Ont., say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a possible homicide.

City police say officers responding to a 911 report of a stabbing Sunday evening found an injured male when they arrived at an address on Notre Dame Drive.

They say emergency crews transported the person to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say an adult male suspect was arrested near the scene a short time later and remains in custody.

No names were released, and there was no immediate word on possible charges -- police saying only that the investigation is in its early stages.