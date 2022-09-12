A Toronto police officer is dead and a suspect is in custody following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton.

Peel police said Monday afternoon that one person was rushed to a trauma centre following a double shooting which occurred in Mississauga, in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at around 2:15 p.m.

Multiple sources later confirmed to CTV News and CP24 that a Toronto police officer was shot and killed in Mississauga.

The officer was in the area participating in an unspecified training exercise for traffic officers, the sources said. It is believed that the shooting took place in the vicinity of a Tim Hortons.

Police issued a public alert about an active shooter Monday afternoon and said that they were searching for a suspect described as a black male with a thin build and black hair who was wearing all black with a yellow construction vest.

Police said he was armed and dangerous and said that it was “imperative” that anyone who spots the suspect or his vehicle call 911 immediately.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black jeep Cherokee with licence plate # CLMZ 905.

A short time later Halton police said they were investigating another shooting which occurred at an auto body shop at Main Street and Bronte Street in Milton around 2:50 p.m.

Three people were shot in that incident. Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

Halton police said they were looking for the same vehicle sought in the Mississauga shooting and that it was last seen near Appleby Line and Hwy. 407.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Halton police said the suspect was in police in custody.

Police in Hamilton urged drivers to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, but said there have been no incidents connected to it within Hamilton.

There is no word yet as to what led to the shootings.

Traffic officers from Toronto had been in the area for training, sources told CP24.

The head of the Toronto Police Association (TPA) – the union which represents Toronto police officers – arrived at the scene in Mississauga Monday afternoon, but police did not immediately confirm why.

There was a heavy police presence visible around a Tim Hortons location at the scene Monday afternoon.