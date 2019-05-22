

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 50-year-old man charged in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man in the city’s Dovercourt Park neighbourhood appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, paramedics responded to a medical call at a home on Shanly Street, near Westmoreland Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from “obvious signs of trauma” in an upstairs apartment.

The victim, who has now been identified as Valland Spolarich, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of Toronto police’s homicide unit were called in to investigate the incident.

On Wednesday morning, investigators confirmed that Herculano Pimentel, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

He appeared in court shortly after wearing a white prison jumpsuit with a white scruffy beard.

Pimentel is scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of June 7 via video link.

Police told CP24 that they believe the victim and suspect knew one another.

Neighbours said the victim and suspect had been friends since grade school.

Jerry Pavao said he’s known the victim personally for “decades.”

“We call him Val,” he said. “He used to work for a moving company and they all lived in the same house on Gladstone.”

Pavao said he also grew up alongside the accused killer.

“He was a nice guy,” he said. “He was gentle… Man, I don’t know. I’m still in shock.”

Neighbours and friends of Pimentel told CTV News Toronto that the suspect struggled with addiction issues.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.