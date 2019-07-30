

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Hamilton early Tuesday morning.

Police say a homicide investigation was launched in the area of Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive at around 1 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that a man was shot at a home in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released by police but investigators say the victim and suspect are neighbours.

Investigators say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

The suspect, who has also not been publicly identified by investigators, will appear in court on Tuesday.

More information is expected to be provided later today.