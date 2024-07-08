A suspect involved in a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon fled the scene on an electric scooter, police say.

Officers were called to a highrise apartment building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue at approximately 2:55 p.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived on scene, police said, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, though his current condition is unclear.

In an update Monday, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Toronto resident Moulay Adam Daniels, who allegedly fled the scene on an electric scooter.

Daniels is wanted on six charges, including attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He’s described by police as five-foot-eight with a medium build, dark hair and brown eyes.

“If located, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.