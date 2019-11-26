

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A robbery suspect has been rushed to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries following an interaction with police inside a Mississauga bank.

Peel Regional Police were first called to the bank at a plaza near Dundas Street and Haines Road at around 3:55 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 that upon arrival an officer “confronted” a young person inside the bank.

That induvial is believed to be a male under the age of 18, Patten said.

“An interaction took place between the officer and this young person and the suspect did suffer a gunshot wound. They are currently in custody and have been transported to a trauma centre, possibly in life threatening condition,” she said.

Patten said that police are not currently looking for any outstanding suspects in the case.

She said that the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and will be investigating the interaction that led to the young person’s injuries.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.