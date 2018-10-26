

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga earlier this month has surrendered to police, less than 24 hours after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Dorren Campbell, 30, showed up at Etobicoke General Hospital with a gunshot wound following a reported shooting at a townhouse complex on Goreway Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.

He was pronounced dead some time later but no details were released about potential suspects in the case.

On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 31-year-old Richard Chambers in connection with the shooting, calling him a “danger to the public.”

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police confirmed that Chambers turned himself in earlier in the day and has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He is being held in custody ahead of an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton later today.

Police did previously say that Chambers was also wanted in connection with a shots fired call at a home in Mississauga on Sept. 22, though charges have not yet been filed in connection with that incident.