

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock in April, 2017 has been returned to Canada, following his arrest in Atlanta last month.

Pinnock was shot to death by two assailants as he sat in a parked car in the area of Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue on the night of Apri 21, 2017.

In September 2017 police issued an arrest warrant for Akil Whyte in relation to the shooting but almost two years went by without him being taken into custody.

That changed on Aug. 6 when Whyte was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Atlanta and held in custody pending his extradition to Canada.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that homicide detectives went to Atlanta on Wednesday and returned Whyte, now 25, to Canada. He has since been charged with first-degree murder in Pinnock’s death.

Police are continuing to look for a second suspect in the homicide. That individual remains unidentified.

“Investigators believe that there are others involved in this murder, including a second shooter who has yet to be identified. We continue to ask for the assistance of the community to locate everyone responsible for this murder,” police said in the press release issued Thursday.