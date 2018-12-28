A man charged in connection with a string of sexual assaults near York University is set to appear in court on Friday.

Police allege five women were attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by the same man between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20

According to investigators, in one of the assaults a woman was knocked unconscious before being dragged to a secluded area and sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

The suspect in all five alleged incidents was later identified as 20-year-old Inzaghi Regis.

He is facing three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of robbery, two counts of choking, two counts of threatening death, and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m.