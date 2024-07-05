A 28-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly rammed and chased an armoured truck during a botched robbery attempt in Whitby early Friday morning.

Police say that the armoured truck was parked outside a bank near Baldwin Street South and Winchester Road East at around 1:35 a.m. when the suspect “intentionally” slammed into it in a stolen SUV.

At that point the armoured truck left the area but police allege that the suspect gave chase in the SUV and made “further attempts to ram the truck.”

The armoured truck eventually made its way to the Whitby GO Station parking lot followed by the suspect vehicle, police say.

At that point officers had arrived on scene and were able to block the suspect vehicle from leaving.

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident,” a news release issued on Friday notes.

Police say that there were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Gurkirat Singh Rai, 28, of no fixed address, is facing 15 charges, including robbery, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle.