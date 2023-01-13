A 38-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly stole a Range Rover in Oakville and then managed to evade police during a subsequent pursuit along the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Halton police say that the suspect arranged to meet a man selling his 2018 Range Rover near Belyea Street and Nelson Street on Thursday afternoon.

At some point, police say the suspect entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled the area.

Uniform officers were immediately dispatched and attempted to stop the suspect as he fled eastbound on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Mississauga Road, police say.

However, the suspect ultimately made good on his escape in the stolen vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was then tracked to a Petro Canada parking lot in Mississauga using an aftermarket GPS device.

Police responded to the area and ultimately arrested the suspect without incident as he exited the vehicle at around 7:45 p.m.

A subsequent search of both the suspect and the vehicle led to the seizure of seven blank automobile master keys, a stolen licence plate, a large hunting knife and approximately six grams on fentanyl, police say.

Calvin Peacock, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with 19 offences, including flight from police and theft of a motor vehicle.