Suspect in theft of SUV with kid inside allegedly took 3 cars in span of one hour: Toronto police
Toronto police are investigating the theft of a vehicle with a child inside near Bloor and Ossington.
CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 7:39AM EDT
A 23-year-old man accused of stealing an SUV with a four-year-old child still strapped in the backseat in Toronto over the weekend allegedly took two other vehicles in the span of an hour.
At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue for a report that a black Dodge Journey SUV had been stolen.
The vehicle was parked with a four-year-old child strapped in the back seat.
Officers recovered the vehicle about one kilometre away, at Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road, and found the child unharmed.
Between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that night, investigators say the suspect also took a Mazda 5 in the Queen Street West and Walnut Avenue area, before ditching that vehicle and allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla.
On Monday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Yonis Fernandez.
He was allegedly carrying brass knuckles at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.
Fernandez is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday.