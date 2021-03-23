

CP24.com





A 23-year-old man accused of stealing an SUV with a four-year-old child still strapped in the backseat in Toronto over the weekend allegedly took two other vehicles in the span of an hour.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue for a report that a black Dodge Journey SUV had been stolen.

The vehicle was parked with a four-year-old child strapped in the back seat.

Officers recovered the vehicle about one kilometre away, at Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road, and found the child unharmed.

Between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that night, investigators say the suspect also took a Mazda 5 in the Queen Street West and Walnut Avenue area, before ditching that vehicle and allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Yonis Fernandez.

He was allegedly carrying brass knuckles at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Fernandez is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday.