

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault at a Vaughan office building on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in a building near Langstaff Road and Dufferin Street at around 3:25 p.m.

Police say that the suspect entered an office with a lone female victim inside and proceeded to close the door behind him.

He then allegedly attacked the victim, at one point grabbing her by the throat.

Police say that the victim fought off the suspect while calling for help and that other employees eventually came to her assistance.

Police say that the suspect was not known to the victim and fled the building prior to the arrival of officers.

He is described as white, in his 30s with an average build and dark wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-(866) 876-5423, ext. 7071.