

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the city’s west end Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Caledonia Park and Davenport roads shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Toronto police said a male victim phoned and told them that he was stabbed.

The victim then reportedly got into his vehicle and chased the suspect, police said.

Responding officers were able to catch up with the suspect and stopped him at the intersection of Chaplin Crescent and Elmsthorpe Avenue, which is less than five kilometres away from the initial scene.

Police said they have arrested one person.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.