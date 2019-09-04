Suspect in Weston stabbing sought by police
Police are searching for 41-year-old Toronto man Mohsin Yusaf. who is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Weston. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:04AM EDT
Police are searching for a 41-year-old Toronto man accused of stabbing another man during an altercation in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.
The incident occurred near Weston Road and King Street on Aug. 23 at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say two men were involved in a physical confrontation in the area and during the altercation, one man stabbed the other with a knife.
The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect has since been identified as 41-year-old Toronto man Mohsin Yusaf.
He is described by investigators as five-foot-ten, 165 pounds, and has short black hair that is balding on top.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.