

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a 41-year-old Toronto man accused of stabbing another man during an altercation in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.

The incident occurred near Weston Road and King Street on Aug. 23 at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say two men were involved in a physical confrontation in the area and during the altercation, one man stabbed the other with a knife.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect has since been identified as 41-year-old Toronto man Mohsin Yusaf.

He is described by investigators as five-foot-ten, 165 pounds, and has short black hair that is balding on top.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.