A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Windsor last month might be “hiding with friends or family” in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

In a news release issued on Friday, Windsor police said that they have received “credible information” suggesting that Malique Calloo may be residing in Chatham, Sarnia, London, Hamilton, Niagara Region or the Greater Toronto Area.

Calloo is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 28 shooting of Daniel Squalls on Hanna Street East in Windsor.

“We strongly urge anyone in these cities with any information about Malique Calloo to come forward and help us provide closure and justice for the victim’s family,” Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul said in the news release.

Windsor police have already arrested 25-year-old Hussein Al Hayawi in connection with the Nov. 28 homicide, however Calloo has remained outstanding since first being identified as a suspect one day after the shooting.

Police have previously said that the 26-year-old should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

He is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is six-foot-three in height and weighs 245 lbs., according to police.