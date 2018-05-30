

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say a suspect who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after fleeing on foot and jumping out of a second storey window in an attempt to avoid capture.

Durham regional police say officers spotted the stolen vehicle late morning and followed it to a parking lot in Oshawa, Ont., where they attempted to arrest the driver.

It's alleged the suspect resisted arrest by punching and kicking the officers, and even bit one of them.

They say after officers unsuccessfully tried to Taser the suspect, he fled into an apartment building and police pursued him into one of the units.

Investigators say the suspect then jumped out of a second storey window and was taken into custody, uninjured, by officers waiting on the ground.

A 30-year-old Oshawa man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of cocaine and fentanyl.