

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is facing a combined eight charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in Burlington and then attempting to steal vehicles from an employee at a car dealership and a nearby hotel.

Members of the Halton Regional Police Service attempted to stop the vehicle just before midnight on Tuesday after determining that its driver was wanted for several Criminal Code offences.

Police say that a brief pursuit ensued along Queensway Drive; however a decision was made to terminate it due to the “dangerous manner in which the driver was operating the vehicle.”

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted by police in the area of Harvester Road and South Service Road. Police say that a tire deflation device was deployed to stop the vehicle but the driver successfully evaded it.

At that point, police say that the suspect attended a nearby car dealership and attempted to rob an employee of his personal vehicle. The attempt, however, was unsuccessful and the suspect fled in his vehicle yet again.

Police say that he proceeded to travel in the wrong direction onto the Queen Elizabeth Way exit ramp at Walker’s Line, at which point he was involved in a minor collision.

He then fled the scene of that collision on foot and attended a nearby hotel, police say. Once inside the hotel, police allege that the suspect approached an employee and demanded the keys to their personal vehicle. He obtained the keys but fled the scene on foot and was eventually located in a bushy area by K9 and uniformed officers, police say.

Nathan Howes, 29, of Brantford, is charged with flight from police, dangerous operation, two counts of robbery, failure to stop after an accident and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.