

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Halton police have released suspect images in an effort to identify a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Burlington man he met through an online dating app.

According to police, the incident occurred at the victim's home in the early morning hours on Aug. 25.

Police said the victim was stabbed following an interaction with the suspect. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, standing around six feet tall with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police issued a reminder to the public to exercise caution when using dating or social media apps.