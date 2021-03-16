Suspect punched man in face after being challenged over use of anti-Semitic slurs: police
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 2:12PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 16, 2021 2:19PM EDT
Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a suspect uttered anti-Semitic slur inside a midtown business and then punched another man who tried to intervene.
Police say that the man was inside a business near Avenue Road and Eglinton just before noon on Friday when he began using the slurs.
They allege that the suspect then stepped outside the business with a witness.
Police say that the suspect continued to make offensive comments outside and the witnessed intervened and challenged him.
The suspect then punched the witness in the face, police say.
A person of interest has since been identified in connection with the assault, though no arrest has been made.
Police say that they are treating the incident as a hate crime.
“This is an active investigation and divisional officers will continue to patrol the area as part of their daily duties,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.