Police have launched a harassment investigation after a suspect repeatedly shipped “frivolous” packages to a store in downtown Toronto.

Police say that officers have been dispatched to the store near Queen Street and Spadina Avenue on four separate occasions between December 2021 and July 4 of this year for suspicious package investigations.

In each of the incidents, police say that a man shipped packages to the store with the contents ranging from “frivolous” items to “unknown substances.”

“The reasons are not yet known,” a news release issued on Monday states.

Police say that there does not appear to have been any risk to public safety stemming from the packages.

Police have released surveillance camera footages of a suspect in the case and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

They say that it is believed that the suspect frequents the Airport Road and Queen Street East area of Brampton.