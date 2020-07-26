

CP24.com





Toronto police say they have launched a hate crime investigation after a suspect was seen leaving hate-filled cardboard notes aimed at the Black community at Finch West TTC station.

On June 11 at about 2:40 a.m., police were called to Finch West Station on Line 1 after a male suspect was seen leaving cardboard notes around the station.

"The pieces of card contained derogatory messages aimed at the Black community," police said Sunday.

Police said the act is being treated as a "hate motivated criminal offence."

The suspect is described as man between the age of 28 and 35, with a full beard and long hair tied into a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with writing on the right sleeve, a red "Deadpool" hat, long dark shorts, black boots and black socks.

He was carrying an "Avengers" backpack and a plastic bag.

His image was released to the public on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers.