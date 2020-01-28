

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police are looking for a male suspect who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a sex worker while posing as a cop.

Police say that the suspect showed up at a room in a hotel on Consumers Drive in Whitby at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 under the guise of being a client.

It is alleged that he then verbally identified himself as a police officer and engaged in a conversation with that victim.

Police say that the victim asked the suspect to leave several times but he refused and eventually sexually assaulted her.

He is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 and 35 who is about six-feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

“If unsure about the identity of a police officer, request a name, badge and ask to see some identification,” police said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.