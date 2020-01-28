Suspect sexually assaulted sex worker while claiming to be cop: police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 4:17PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 4:22PM EST
Durham police are looking for a male suspect who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a sex worker while posing as a cop.
Police say that the suspect showed up at a room in a hotel on Consumers Drive in Whitby at around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 under the guise of being a client.
It is alleged that he then verbally identified himself as a police officer and engaged in a conversation with that victim.
Police say that the victim asked the suspect to leave several times but he refused and eventually sexually assaulted her.
He is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 and 35 who is about six-feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length dreadlocks.
“If unsure about the identity of a police officer, request a name, badge and ask to see some identification,” police said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.