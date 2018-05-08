

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with the alleged daylight sexual assault of a woman inside her home in Oshawa.

At around 11:45 a.m. on May 1, police said a man knocked on the door of a woman’s home in the area of Ritson Road South and Olive Avenue.

Police said when the woman answered the door, the suspect began asking questions about a home for sale nearby.

Authorities allege the man then entered the house, pushed the woman to the ground, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman, police said, was able to fight the man off and the suspect took off on foot heading westbound.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male in his 30s who has a shaved head with some hair stubble, crooked, yellow teeth, and sunken cheeks.

He was seen wearing a baggy blue shirt, sweatpants, and running shoes.

Investigators also said the man had a tattoo of a pirate ship on the inside of his right forearm and writing on the outside of his right forearm. Police said the man smelled of cigarettes and his fingers were stained yellow.

The man reportedly kept repeating the phrase “right on,” according to police.

A composite sketch of the suspect, which was provided by Ontario Provincial Police, has now been released and investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact Det.-Const. Rabishaw at the Central East Criminal Investigation Bureau.