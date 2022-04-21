York Regional Police have released security camera images of a wanted suspect after a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a Markham mall on Sunday.

The alleged incident happened sometime around 5:40 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. inside a public washroom of the mall, which is located near Unionville Gate and Kennedy Road.

Police said the boy entered the washroom and was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as Asian in his early 20s and stands at five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was wearing a green hoodie, black sweat pants, and a blue surgical mask.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).