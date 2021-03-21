Peel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 68-year-old man at a Brampton restaurant last week.

It happened in the area of Torbram Road and Steeplebush Avenue on March 5 at 3 p.m.

Police say the suspect and the victim were both at the restaurant when they became involved in a verbal argument.

The suspect then allegedly physically assaulted the victim. The 68-year-old man suffered possible life-altering injuries, police say.

The suspect fled the area in a grey, four-door car, possibly a BMW 3 series.

On Sunday, police released images of the suspect and the vehicle.

He is described as a Black male in his early 30s, five-foot-nine with a slim build and a black beard.

The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt with graphics on the front and back, black pants, black shoes, a black and red winter hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers.