

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who they allege sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on a trail in Mississauga on Monday.

The incident occurred on a pathway between Erin Mill Parkway and Rainbow Crescent at around 2 p.m.

The elderly woman was walking along the trail when police say she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

“A male came from behind, she was grabbed, and when she turned around, the male was performing an indecent act,” Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 Tuesday. “The female was startled (and) left."

The man fled the area on foot, Wright added.

Wright said the woman was not physically injured during the incident.

"I haven’t had personal contact with the victim but I’m sure the investigators would provide her with the necessary resources to assist her," he said.

The suspect has been described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 30 years old and is approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine. He is believed to have a medium build and short, dark blond hair. At the time of the alleged assault, police say the man was wearing long pants, a grey or green jacket, and a baseball cap that may have been grey in colour.

Investigators are asking any possible witnesses to come forward if they have not already.

“Just prior to the act taking place, she (the victim) was conducting some errands at a nearby mall so investigators would obviously be checking video surveillance, asking anyone within the area with dashboard (cameras), perhaps even residents with surveillance cameras on their homes, to contact police,” Wright said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.