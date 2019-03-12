

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two female employees in the doorway of a Cineplex washroom in Oakville last month.

The incident occurred at the Cineplex theatre located at 2081 Winston Park Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

According to police, a male suspect entered the men’s washroom and upon exiting, he appeared in the doorway with his pants undone. He allegedly exposed himself to two female employees before exiting the building.

The suspect has been described by police as having a thin build, dark, hair, and was wearing a light coloured jacket, and a black shirt and pants.

A photo of the suspect has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.