South Simcoe police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect who allegedly spoke to a 12-year-old girl on her way home from school in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury on Friday.

Police say that between 3 and 3:30 p.m., the girl was walking in the area of Northgate and Prince drives when she was unwantedly spoken to by a man driving a dark-coloured vehicle.

The girl did not engage with the driver and ran home.

Police have released an image of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-coloured, four-door with silver rims. The suspect is described as a White man in his 50s with short grey hair and white-grey stubble.

Investigators say they’d like to hear from anyone else who may have been approached by the suspect, and are asking anyone who may have home security or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 905-775-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The South Simcoe Police Service is also reminding parents and caregivers to teach children to trust their instincts and the importance of paying attention to their surroundings, as well as encouraging children to always have a buddy with them, if possible.