Suspect sought after bank in the Annex reportedly robbed at gunpoint
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2023 1:01PM EST
Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a reported armed bank robbery in the Annex Thursday.
The service said they received reports of a robbery at a bank at Bloor and Bathurst streets just before 12:30 p.m. A firearm was indicated but has not been recovered, it said.
Officers are investigating and no injuries have been reported.
The suspect is described by police as a Black male in his 20s, wearing a reflective jacket or vest, and a baseball cap.