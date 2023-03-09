Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a reported armed bank robbery in the Annex Thursday.

The service said they received reports of a robbery at a bank at Bloor and Bathurst streets just before 12:30 p.m. A firearm was indicated but has not been recovered, it said.

Officers are investigating and no injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male in his 20s, wearing a reflective jacket or vest, and a baseball cap.