Toronto police have released a photo of one of the suspects who allegedly stole bikes from a locker at an underground parking garage in Danforth Village last month.

Police said it happened in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues on June 14 at around 11:40 p.m.

Two men allegedly entered a condominium’s underground parking garage and broke into storage rooms and bike lockers.

They allegedly each took a bike and rode away.

On Thursday, police identified one suspect as 38-year-old James Hendy of Toronto.

He is wanted for break and enter – commit, possession of break-in instrument, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

His image was also released in an effort to locate him.

Police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.