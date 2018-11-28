

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for a male suspect after a teenage boy told investigators he was sexually assaulted while using the washroom in Burlington Mall earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police say that on Nov. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the boy was in the washroom of the mall, located at 777 Guelph Line, when he was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

The victim reported the assault to police the next day.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years-old, with spiked blonde hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue and white t-shirt and running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Const. Werner at 905-465-8747.