Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at Toronto Islands on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the Hanlan’s Point Beach, where police say a man approached a boy and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The suspect is between 35 and 40 years old, five-foot-nine with a buzz cut, and unshaven.

Police say the man was last seen wearing khaki shorts, sandals with multiple straps and dark sunglasses with a thin frame. They add that he was not wearing a shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).