Suspect sought after boy sexually assaulted at Hanlan's Point Beach
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Share:
Published Sunday, August 14, 2022 8:40PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at Toronto Islands on Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the Hanlan’s Point Beach, where police say a man approached a boy and allegedly sexually assaulted him.
The suspect is between 35 and 40 years old, five-foot-nine with a buzz cut, and unshaven.
Police say the man was last seen wearing khaki shorts, sandals with multiple straps and dark sunglasses with a thin frame. They add that he was not wearing a shirt.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).