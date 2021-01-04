One man is facing charges and a second man is sought after a dog was taken from a woman off the street in Whitby last month.

Durham Regional Police say that before 11 p.m. on Dec. 30, a woman was walking two dogs in the area of Mary and Ash streets, north of Dundas Street East in Whitby.

Two men approached the woman and took Nina, a four-year-old brown and white bulldog.

The suspects then took the dog to a waiting white SUV.

A woman who witnessed the theft attempted to intervene and was allegedly sprayed in the face with a noxious substance.

Both women suffered minor injuries.

Nina has not yet been found.

Investigators say they have arrested one suspect, who they identified as 28-year-old Ali Habeib of Pickering.

He was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and administer a noxious thing.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Investigators say the second suspect is a Black male, tall with a heavy build, orange and blond hair, who answered to the name “Deebo.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Reeves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1835.