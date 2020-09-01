Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Midtown earlier this week.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police say a woman was loading groceries from her vehicle when a man approached her, brandished a knife, and demanded her car keys.

The woman handed over the keys and police say the suspect took off in her 2016 Honda HR-V.

He has been described by investigators as a white male with a medium build who is between 25 and 35 years old and stands about six-feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans, black shoes, a face covering, and black sunglasses.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.