Suspect sought after carjacking in Midtown: police
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 9:21AM EDT
Toronto police are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Midtown earlier this week.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Police say a woman was loading groceries from her vehicle when a man approached her, brandished a knife, and demanded her car keys.
The woman handed over the keys and police say the suspect took off in her 2016 Honda HR-V.
He has been described by investigators as a white male with a medium build who is between 25 and 35 years old and stands about six-feet tall.
He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans, black shoes, a face covering, and black sunglasses.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.