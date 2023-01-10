Police in Durham Region are searching for a male suspect who crashed a stolen truck into a residential home in Port Hope early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., officers observed a Dodge Ram truck, which was determined to be stolen, travelling east on Highway 401 at Courtice Road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled and police pursued the truck into Port Hope before losing sight of it in a subdivision.

Police later located the vehicle, which had crashed into a residence in the area of Victoria Street South and Stachan Street.

“The suspect had fled on foot into a greenspace,” police said in a release on Tuesday.

“With the assistance of two K-9 units, the area was searched. It was learned that the suspect was picked up by another vehicle in the area.”

The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-twenties standing around six feet, two inches tall.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information or video footage, including dashcam and home surveillance, to please contact Cst. Quigley of East Division 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2197 or Crime Stopper anonymously.