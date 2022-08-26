Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an electric scooter during an online sale meetup in the city's east end last month.

It happened in the area of Greenwood and Danforth Avenues on the evening of July 26.

Police said a man responded to a Kijiji post selling an electric scooter and arranged a meeting to buy the vehicle.

Two people met with the man, and at some point, the man "took control" of the scooter, police said.

The man then allegedly brandished a weapon and threatened the sellers.

Police said the man subsequently fled the scene on the scooter.

On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect, asking the public for help identifying him.

He is described as five-foot-ten with a slim build, light brown complexion, and a tattoo on his right wrist that resembles a bracelet made of small circles.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a white reflective windbreaker with a dark line across the chest, a silver 'Bell' bicycle helmet, light blue shorts and

white low-top 'Converse' shoes.

Police have urged anyone who locates the man not to approach him and instead call 911 as he is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.