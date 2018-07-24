

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of an employee at a Davisville grocery store earlier this month.

The alleged assault occurred on July 1 at around 1:40 a.m. at a grocery store in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

Police allege a woman was working in the store when she was approached by a male customer, who subsequently sexually assaulted her.

According to investigators, the same man had assaulted the woman in the same manner two months prior.

The suspect has been described by police as between 60 and 70 years old, with a heavy build, blue eyes, and short grey hair.

He was seen wearing a Blue Jays T-shirt at the time of the alleged assault.

Police have now released security camera images of the man in hopes that members of the public can identify him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.