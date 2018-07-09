

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators with Durham Regional Police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted near a bike trail in Oshawa last week.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at around 7 p.m. on July 4 in the area of Harmony Creek Trail and Hillcroft Street.

Police said a female was exiting a bike trail in the area and when she attempted to cross the road, she was pushed to the ground and touched inappropriately.

The suspect, investigators say, fled on foot and the female was taken to hospital for treatment.

A suspect description has not been released but investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw a suspicious male in the area at the time to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.