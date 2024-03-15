Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson at an Etobicoke chicken shop Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Mero’s Hot Chicken at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive shortly after 11 p.m. after a large fire broke out inside the restaurant, which was located in the bottom of a condo building.

Toronto Fire said the building sprinklers activated and prevented the spread of the fire. Crews were able to go in and extinguish the remaining fire.

No one was found in the restaurant. Shattered glass could be seen on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. The cause of the fire is unknown.

In a news release issued Friday evening, Toronto police said the suspect allegedly entered a business unlawfully and shortly after that, an explosion occurred.

The restaurant was subsequently engulfed in flames, police said, adding that the suspect was later seen exiting the business and was reportedly on fire.

A photo of the suspect has been released as police are urging him to get medical attention for his injuries, seek legal advice and turn themselves in to 22 Division.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.