Toronto police are looking for a man suspected of pointing a firearm during an altercation in the city’s west end last month.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road just before 1 a.m. on July 30 for a person with a gun.

Police said one person confronted a man who stole their cell phone. During the interaction, the man allegedly pointed a firearm from inside his satchel at the victim.

However, the victim was able to disarm him during a physical struggle. The man then fled the area on foot, headed east on Dundas Street West.

On Wednesday, a month since the incident, police released a photo of the suspect, asking for help identifying him.

He is described as between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight with a slim build, long brown braided hair, beard and several tattoos, including the outline of the ‘Playboy bunny’ logo on the left neck area.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark blue ripped jeans, white low-top ‘Nike’ shoes and a black cross-body satchel.

They urge anyone who locates him not to approach as he believed to be armed, violent and dangerous. Instead, police advise them to call 911.

Anyone with information can also call investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.