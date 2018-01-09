

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after they say several small fires were set in Cabbagetown overnight.

Officers were first alerted to the fires, which occurred in the area of Carlton and Parliament streets, shortly after 3 a.m.

Police told CP24 that trash and a bike were among the items set on fire.

The fires are now out and no major damage was caused.

Investigators have not yet been able to track down a suspect and have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 51 Division or Crime Stoppers.